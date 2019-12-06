Choi Ye Seul says Song Min Ho and P.O helped her out when she got bullied at school

Choi Ye Seul has revealed a surprising fact about her relationship with WINNER's Song Min Ho and Block B's P.O.

The newlywed model and Youtuber recently explained that the three of them attended Hanlim Arts High School. Choi Ye Seul admitted that she was bullied and ostracized at school. A recent community forum post brought up a former interview that Choi Ye Seul participated in where she admitted that she was bullied but made it through because of the help of her two classmates! She stated in an interview: "Song Min Ho and P.O helped me a lot so I'm thankful. Maybe they thought that the transfer student getting bullied looked pitiful."

Netizens have been reacting to this news, stating:

"This is cute."

"Song Min Ho and P.O are so nice."

"It's so cool to see that they only have good deeds in their past."

What do you think of this story?