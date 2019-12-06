Actor Lee Jang Woo says he used to weigh 100 kg (221 lbs)

Actor Lee Jang Woo's daily life was revealed in MBC's 'I Live Alone'.

In the program, Lee Jang-woo shared that: "Actors are constantly warring against fat. It’s an inseparable relationship." He confessed that “I’m the type who gains weight easily. I originally weighed about 100kg (221 lbs) but try to maintain my weight at 70 kg (155 lbs).”





He stated: "I was so unhappy after 6 months of eating only one apple a day. I like to eat and eat a lot. After that, I thought I should eat to be happier." He continued, stating: "I created an exercise room for myself and work out whenever I have time."





