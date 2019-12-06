5

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Actor Lee Jang Woo says he used to weigh 100 kg (221 lbs)

AKP STAFF

Actor Lee Jang Woo's daily life was revealed in MBC's 'I Live Alone'.

In the program, Lee Jang-woo shared that: "Actors are constantly warring against fat. It’s an inseparable relationship." He confessed that “I’m the type who gains weight easily. I originally weighed about 100kg (221 lbs) but try to maintain my weight at 70 kg (155 lbs).”


He stated: "I was so unhappy after 6 months of eating only one apple a day. I like to eat and eat a lot. After that, I thought I should eat to be happier." He continued, stating: "I created an exercise room for myself and work out whenever I have time."


What do you think? 

  1. Lee Jang Woo
6 1,453 Share 71% Upvoted

1

favforsue89 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

155 lbs for a 6 ft tall man? That’s too thin.

Share

1

cursedbebe23 pts 1 hour ago 4
1 hour ago

1 apple a day?!?!?!

Share

4 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

GOT7
GOT7's JB worries fans with Instagram Story
3 hours ago   33   30,561
GOT7
GOT7's JB worries fans with Instagram Story
3 hours ago   33   30,561
Wendy
Red Velvet's Wendy opens an Instagram account
7 hours ago   8   10,779

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND