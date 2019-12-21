Check out the K-Pop stars who made it into the top 50 most-searched artists on China's 'bilibili'

China's popular video sharing platform 'bilibili' recently unveiled its list of top 500 stars (including actors, singers, comedians, models, athletes, etc) whose names were searched the most, from January - October, 2019!





Various K-Pop artists proudly made it into the top 50 in the list, falling into place alongside top Chinese singers and actors. Check out the top 50 list below!

1. 蔡徐坤

2. 防弹小年团 (BTS)

3. 肖战

4. 华晨宇

5. 王一博

6. EXO

7. 郭德纲

8. 张艺兴 (Zhang Yixing)

9. 朱一龙

10. 周深

11. 张云雷

12. TWICE

13. 周杰伦

14. BLACKPINK

15. 易烊千玺

16. 黄晓明

17. NCT

18. 杨超越

19. 王俊凯

20. 罗云熙

21. IZ*ONE

22. 王嘉尔 (Wang Jackson)

23. 吴亦凡 (Wu Yifan)

24. 宇宙少女 (Cosmic Girls)

25. 迪丽热巴

26. MAMAMOO

27. 孟鹤堂

28. GOT7

29. 杨紫

30. 林俊杰

31. 欧阳娜娜

32. 鹿晗 (Luhan)

33. 刘亦菲

34. 鞠婧祎

35. 蔡依林

36. 王源 왕웬

37. 田柾国 (Jungkook of BTS)

38. 邓紫棋

39. 周震南

40. 郭麒麟

41. 宋茜 (Song Qian)

42. 少女时代 (Girls' Generation)

43. SNH48

44. 金泰亨 (V of BTS)

45. 刘宪华 (Henry Lau)

46. 泫雅 (HyunA)

47. 李汶翰

48. 程潇 (Cheng Xiao of Cosmic Girls)

49. 金钟国 (Kim Jong Kook)

50. TF家族

