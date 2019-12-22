Cha Eun Woo amazes netizens once again with his flawless bare face captured on film

Netizens are once again admiring Cha Eun Woo's no-makeup face.

On December 22, a number of community sites discussed a set of photos revealing Cha Eun Woo's bare face. Even with the flash on, the film camera seems to flawlessly capture Cha Eun Woo's natural face free of blemishes and no need for further edits!

Looking natural in every form, Cha Eun Woo casually snacks and takes a selfie in these images. In the past, this ASTRO member had made headlines for looking identical before and after removing his makeup.

Some comments include: "Is he even human?", "I wonder how it would feel to live with that face", "Good face Good mind", "Really astonishing.....", "I want to live as Eun Woo for just one day", "His bare face is my type", "So real that it's unreal", "Life would be so fun with that face", "What is it with this film camera...please publish a whole photo book with photos only taken in film."