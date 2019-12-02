BTS reigns supreme in the most popular K-pop fandoms, ships, and more on Tumblr's 2019 end of the year review

K-pop made big waves in the Tumblr sphere this year and was definitely highlighted in the website's year in review.

Notably, ATEEZ won Rookie of the Year while BTS reigned supreme in K-pop mentions as they topped the charts and landed number 2 on the Best of 2019 as well. BTS's Jungkook topped the list of the Top 100 Kpop stars.

Jikook #4 (Jimin x Jungkook), Taekook #35 (Taehyung x Jungkook), Yoonmin #54 (Yoongi x Jimin), Vmin #65 (Taehyung x Jimin), and Kaisoo #71 (Kai x Kyungsoo) were also listed as the top ships on Tumblr in 2019.

Check out the rankings for the Top 100 Kpop Stars, Best of 2019, 2019 Top K-pop, and Top 100 Ships below!