16

16

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

BTS reigns supreme in the most popular K-pop fandoms, ships, and more on Tumblr's 2019 end of the year review

AKP STAFF

K-pop made big waves in the Tumblr sphere this year and was definitely highlighted in the website's year in review.

Notably, ATEEZ won Rookie of the Year while BTS reigned supreme in K-pop mentions as they topped the charts and landed number 2 on the Best of 2019 as well. BTS's Jungkook topped the list of the Top 100 Kpop stars. 

Jikook #4 (Jimin x Jungkook), Taekook #35 (Taehyung x Jungkook), Yoonmin #54 (Yoongi x Jimin), Vmin #65 (Taehyung x Jimin), and Kaisoo #71 (Kai x Kyungsoo) were also listed as the top ships on Tumblr in 2019.

Check out the rankings for the Top 100 Kpop Stars, Best of 2019, 2019 Top K-pop, and Top 100 Ships below!

https://fandom.tumblr.com/post/189335056184/2019s-top-100-k-pop-stars-wow-some-of-these

https://fandom.tumblr.com/post/189431749669/its-been-a-big-52-weeks-on-tumblr-maybe-it-was
https://fandom.tumblr.com/post/189335068759/2019s-top-k-pop-ateez-may-be-rookie-of-the
https://fandom.tumblr.com/post/189431747929/2019s-top-100-ships-shipping-is-tumblrs
  1. BTS
5 1,362 Share 50% Upvoted

2

bright_light3,001 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

Can we stop with the shipping for Goodness Sake please. Shippers need to go but unfortunately it will never happen. They're friends get that though your thick skull. Don't make the boys feel uncomfortable around each other

Share

1

Kirsty_Louise9,355 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

I don't know man, the ships give me the creeps. They're like brothers, it just seems wrong. 🤷🏻‍♀️

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Jin at the MMA with his striking visual
22 hours ago   33   11,767

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND