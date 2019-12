Group ATEEZ has delighted fans with their most recent announcement for their new album 'ATEEZ TREASURE EPILOGUE : Action To Answer'.

The release date is for January 6, 2020 at 6 pm KST.

Although no official news has been announced, some fans believe this will be a repackage album. Regardless, fans can look forward to the group's future teasers and content for their latest release.

Also, check out the album packaging below.