AfreecaTV BJs seen sexually harassing female BJ during a live stream

[NSFW - Warning, some of the content below may not be suitable for children or some adults at work.]

A number of AfreecaTV BJ's are under heavy criticism after sexually harassing a female BJ while streaming.

A male BJ 'A' was seen encouraging a female BJ 'B' to expose herself on-air while a number of male BJs encouraged his actions.

The male BJ was seen asking the female BJ during the live stream party to "come to the center and stare at my face for 15 seconds." When she obliged and leaned forward to look at him, she accidentally exposed herself to the camera. Her boyfriend 'C' then stood up and blocked the camera in which the male BJ was seen mocking the two of them saying: "what are you guys doing back there?"





When the boyfriend yelled "what do you think you're doing to my girlfriend?!", one person off the camera responded "she's not your girlfriend. She's a BJ."





This incident has sparked great outrage from an online community who view the depraved actions as unacceptable.



