Ahn Jae Hyun reveals that he lost 10 kg (~22 pounds) while filming 'People With Flaws'

Ahn Jae Hyun revealed the struggles he went through while filming his drama 'People With Flaws'.

The actor has recently been going through a rough time while dealing with his messy divorce scandal from Goo Hye Sun and the passing of his close friend Sulli. He participated in an exclusive interview with OSEN where he revealed his hardships.

He stated: "I weigh about 60kg (133 lbs), so I think I lost around 10kg (22 lbs) from we started the first filming. I didn't know the exact reason. I stopped eating. I'm not very sick right now, however. It would be a lie to say that it wasn't difficult. Everything was a mental and physical challenge."





Nevertheless, Ahn Jae Hyun stated that he pushed forward. He said: "If I gave up everything and collapsed, I would only hurt the staff and the director who believed in me till the end. I won't give up until we finish the show to the end. I will do my best until the end so that I can show more and more progress."