Kim Kang Woo, Yoo In Na, Yoo Yun Suk, Lee Yeon Hee, Sooyoung, & more cast in romance film 'New Year's Eve'

Actors Kim Kang Woo, Yoo In Na, Yoo Yun Suk, Lee Yeon Hee, Lee Dong Hwi, Chen Duling, Yeon Hye Ran, Sooyoung, and Yoo Tae Oh will be greeting viewers on the big-screen through an upcoming romance film, 'New Year's Eve'.

The film will depict the stories of 4 different romantic couples, as they attempt to overcome their inner problems and struggles before the start of a brand new year. Director Hong Ji Young of 'Marriage Blue' will be heading the production.

Kim Kang Woo and Yoo In Na are expected to pair up as a detective-physical therapy trainer couple; Yoo Yun Suk and Lee Yeon Hee will portray the romantic story of a couple who meet in the faraway country of Argentina; Lee Dong Hwi will be pairing up with Chinese actress Chen Duling as an international couple about to get married soon; and finally, Yoo Tae Oh and Sooyoung are set to portray a gardener-snowboard athlete couple.

'New Year's Eve' is expected to wrap up filming some time this month.