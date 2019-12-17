Rainbow's Jaekyung says she misses dorm life on 'Idol Room'

Rainbow's Jaekyung revealed she misses dorm life on 'Idol Room'.



On the December 17th episode, Jaekyung talked about her role as an investor for Rainbow's recent comeback for their 10th anniversary with "Aurora". She expressed, "After dividing the clothing and hair that we can do ourselves, we meet at my house and get things together," adding that the Rainbow members prepared their own outfits for their 'Idol Room' appearance.



She continued, "I meet the members once a week. We only meet once a year with makeup on. I miss dorm life. I miss it the most when I watch dramas." Hyungyoun also said, "That's why I have no friends. We only have each other."



Have you watched Rainbow's "Aurora" MV yet?