Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Rainbow's Jaekyung says she misses dorm life on 'Idol Room'

Rainbow's Jaekyung revealed she misses dorm life on 'Idol Room'.

On the December 17th episode, Jaekyung talked about her role as an investor for Rainbow's recent comeback for their 10th anniversary with "Aurora". She expressed, "After dividing the clothing and hair that we can do ourselves, we meet at my house and get things together," adding that the Rainbow members prepared their own outfits for their 'Idol Room' appearance.

She continued, "I meet the members once a week. We only meet once a year with makeup on. I miss dorm life. I miss it the most when I watch dramas." Hyungyoun also said, "That's why I have no friends. We only have each other." 

Have you watched Rainbow's "Aurora" MV yet?

Azure_Aurora1,504 pts 23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago

All idols realize this too late. All idols want to move out of the dorm as soon as possible but they forget that there are people in the dorm who would pick them up when they fall down. They can't have that if they are living alone.

