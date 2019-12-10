12

Yoon Si Yoon thanks former '1 Night, 2 Days' co-star Kim Jong Min for a coffee cart to his drama filming set

On December 10, actor Yoon Si Yoon's label Moa Entertainment took to its official Instagram to thank singer Kim Jong Min for a coffee cart sent to cheer on his former '1 Night, 2 Days' co-star!

Moa Entertainment wrote, "#UnchangingFriendship. With Kim Jong Min-nim's encouragements, let's go for the daebak Dongsik & 'Psychopath Diary'~~~~!!!!"

The label also shared bright photos of Yoon Si Yoon posing with a big smile in front of the coffee cart, expressing his thanks in person. Have you been watching Yoon Si Yoon in tvN's 'Psychopath Diary'?

1 1,536 Share 92% Upvoted

Kim Jongmin seems like such a sweetheart

