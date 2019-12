Kahi has made trending news for her recent Instagram update showing her life in Bali.

The former idol is seen happily posing with her husband in front of a beautiful beach.

She uploaded the picture on the 19th with the caption "Let's upload just one picture. It was so pretty so it's just us two ♥". The star is seen beaming as she poses happily with her husband.

Kahi married businessman Yang Joon Moo back in 2016 and has two sons with him. They are currently living in Bali.