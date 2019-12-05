Seven Seasons updates fans on Block B member Jaehyo's reassignment from mandatory enlistment requirements

On December 6, Block B's label Seven Seasons provided fans with an official update regarding member Jaehyo's reassignment from a public service worker.

Seven Seasons stated, "Previously, Jaehyo was categorized as a grade 4 candidate during his physical examination ahead of his mandatory military enlistment, being assigned to a position as a public service worker due to injuries in his right knee joint, left knee cartilage, and a left knee meniscus tear; afterward, he enlisted in December of 2018 to begin his basic training. However, 3 weeks in, he was ordered to leave training after one of his injuries returned in the midst of drill activities."

The label continued, "After receiving sufficient treatment, Jaehyo re-enlisted for basic training on March 21, 2019, but was ordered to leave once again due to his persistent injuries."

As a result, Seven Seasons revealed that Jaehyun was ordered to receive another physical examination back in September of this year, where "On November 11, 2019, the Military Manpower Administration office in Daegu, Kyeongbuk categorized him as a level 5 candidate for the remainder of his mandatory service." When an individual receives a level 5 category, it means that they are physically unable to carry out their mandatory duties either as an active duty soldier or as a public service worker, and are logistically exempt from service except for several sessions of assigned safety training.

Finally, Seven Seasons relayed, "Jaehyo will be focussing on treatment of his injuries for the time being, and once his condition recovers, we will notify you of his future promotion plans and schedules."

