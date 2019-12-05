Starship, Woollim, & 8D Creative revealed to have paid bribes to Ahn Joon Young PD for gains on 'Produce' series

According to reports on December 6, media outlets have pinpointed out 3 out of 4 entertainment agencies which provided bribes to Mnet's Ahn Joon Young PD for unfair gains through the 'Produce' series.

Among the 8 individuals who were recently booked by police and forwarded to prosecution for their involvement in broadcast manipulations, 3 of them included Mnet employees including Ahn Joon Young PD, Kim Yong Bum CP, and another Lee PD. The other 5 individuals were recognized as insiders from entertainment companies.

As previously reported, Starship Entertainment's president Kim and vice president Kim were among the 5, as well as an employee Lee under Woollim Entertainment. It's now been revealed that another individual Ryu was an employee under 8D Creative.

The above individuals are currently facing charges for providing adult entertainment services ranging from 10~50 million KRW as a form of bribery to Ahn Joon Young PD. The three entertainment companies named have yet to give detailed statements regarding the latest reports.

