10 times male idols thought they would die if they got too close to female idols

Some things never get old, like the number of times that male idols literally freak out when a female idol is nearby because of cooties(?)!

Check out some of the most infamous times when male idols thought they would seriously die painful deaths if they did so much as brush a female idol, below!

MONSTA X:

BTS's Jungkook:

BTS's SUGA:

EXO's D.O:

BONUS:

EXO's Kai:

BONUS:

BTS's Jimin:

Can't forget the super famous EXO's Chanyeol (and all of the girls, too):

B.O.Y's Song Yoo Bin:

Seventeen's Woozi:

B.O.Y's Kim Kook Heon:

VIXX's N and his "No one in my family came to my graduation":

Netizens always LOL when they come across these famous moments, commenting, "Minah-nim doesn't have cooties Kai kekekekeke""It's so sad funny kekekeke", "Male idols sure have it rough kekekekekeke", "Yall, you're not gonna die kekekeke", "The SISTAR and Chanyeol one gets me every time kekekeke", "Yoo Bin's expression is so cute kekekeke", "The last one wins kekekeke, so intimidated", and more!

Did we miss any?

0

I'm sure their are behaving like that for a reason, but it's still quite funny. 😄✌️

I’m sure they just don’t want the girls or themselves to be attacked by delulu fans.

And I think Kai has proven that he isn’t afraid to get close to female idols. 😂

