4

3

News
Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

VICTON's Byungchan shares his MBTI results

AKP STAFF

On December 26, VICTON's Byungchan disclosed his MBTI results on Twitter, revealing himself to be an ISFJ-T.

MBTI is Myers–Briggs Type Indicator, a self-report questionnaire that can disclose your personality type. 

The caption goes:

"[#Byungchan] Byungchanie's Thursday present~!!

💕💕🐥🐶🐥🐶

Firstly, MBTI Byungchanie!

I did it roughly just for now!

Also secret picture!!

While waiting at the carpark..I tried apple hair..hh!"

It seems like the other VICTON members have also posted their MBTI results on their official fancafe. 


You can find out your own MBTI by taking the test here. How well does your personality match with theirs?

  1. Byungchan
1 1,883 Share 57% Upvoted

1

Jocelyn_Yu87 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago
Share
Byungchan
VICTON's Byungchan shares his MBTI results
1 hour ago   1   1,875
ATEEZ, BLACKPINK, BTS, EXO, GOT7, LOONA, MONSTA X, NCT, Seventeen, TWICE
Americans Choose Their Favorite K-Pop Stars
15 hours ago   47   18,292

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND