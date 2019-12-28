VICTON's Byungchan shares his MBTI results

On December 26, VICTON's Byungchan disclosed his MBTI results on Twitter, revealing himself to be an ISFJ-T.

MBTI is Myers–Briggs Type Indicator, a self-report questionnaire that can disclose your personality type.

The caption goes:

"[#Byungchan] Byungchanie's Thursday present~!!

💕💕🐥🐶🐥🐶

Firstly, MBTI Byungchanie!

I did it roughly just for now!

Also secret picture!!

While waiting at the carpark..I tried apple hair..hh!"

[#병찬] 병차니의 목요일 선물~!!

💕💕🐥🐶🐥🐶

먼저 MBTI 병차니!

일단 간단하게 해봤어염!

그리고 시크릿 사진!! 주차장에서

대기중일 때..사과머리 도전..ㅎㅎ! pic.twitter.com/mlcGq4Odrh — VICTON 빅톤 (@NewWorld_VICTON) December 26, 2019

It seems like the other VICTON members have also posted their MBTI results on their official fancafe.





You can find out your own MBTI by taking the test here. How well does your personality match with theirs?