VICTON's Byungchan shares his MBTI results

On December 26, VICTON's Byungchan disclosed his MBTI results on Twitter, revealing himself to be an ISFJ-T.
MBTI is Myers–Briggs Type Indicator, a self-report questionnaire that can disclose your personality type.
The caption goes:
"[#Byungchan] Byungchanie's Thursday present~!!
💕💕🐥🐶🐥🐶
Firstly, MBTI Byungchanie!
I did it roughly just for now!
Also secret picture!!
While waiting at the carpark..I tried apple hair..hh!"
It seems like the other VICTON members have also posted their MBTI results on their official fancafe.
It seems like the other VICTON members have also posted their MBTI results on their official fancafe.
