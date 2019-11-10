Zico says he'll never be a judge for 'Show Me the Money' again

Zico talked about 'Show Me the Money'.

In an interview with Sports World, he started off by joking, "It's all because of my talent" and laughed. He then said, "I'm glad I was able to show a good side of myself as a producer. But I think it's the best never to be a judge again. After Season 6 was over, I told myself that I would never be a judge ever again. I don't think I can help in any cultural way, and thought it was the wisest to just make my own albums."





Did you like him as a judge on 'Show Me the Money'?