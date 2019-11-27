HA:TFELT (Yenny) criticizes reporters for wrongly accusing her of not wearing seat belt

HA:TFELT (Yenny) criticized reporters for wrongly accusing her of not wearing a seat belt during an episode of 'Wise Kidults'.



She shared screencaps of news articles on her Instagram stories, which read, "Celebrities who blatantly break the law on camera." The news article accused the singer-songwriter and former Wonder Girls member of not wearing a seat belt during the filming of KBS' 'Wise Kidults' despite being behind the wheel.



HA:TFELT responded, "I did wear my seat belt. It's a filming for a TV show. Would the producers have just let me do that during filming? It's just that I took my arm out, so you can't see the belt in the scene. I consistently wore a seat belt between my chest and stomach. You can tell because the seat belt alarm wasn't sounding. Without confirming with the producers, my agency, or myself, you've created a controversy with film footage that showed my face and didn't show the whole scene, and this makes me angry. Is it no big deal if you're wrong?"





What do you think of HA:TFELT's statement?