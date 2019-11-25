Prosecutors extend arrest period for Ahn Joon Young PD & Kim Yong Bum CP of 'Produce' series

According to reports on November 26, prosecutors have requested to extend the arrest periods of Ahn Joon Young PD and Kim Yong Bum CP of Mnet's 'Produce' survival series.

With the extension into the two individuals' arrest periods, prosecutors will be investigating Ahn Joon Young PD and Kim Yong Bum CP for additional evidence of higher level executives and their potential involvement in the manipulation of the 'Produce' series. Previously, police have carried out several accounts of search and seizure investigations within CJ ENM's office building.

Earlier this month, police arrested a total of 8 individuals including Ahn Joon Young PD, Kim Yong Bum CP, as well as other representatives from Mnet's staff, entertainment company insiders, and more for charges including manipulation of broadcasting, fraud, bribery, etc.

