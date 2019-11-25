Female idols show their sisterly bond as Taeyeon, Sunmi, Nayeon & Momo, Yerin, Jisoo, & Hyojung attend Red Velvet's 'La Rouge' concert

From November 23-24, Red Velvet successfully held their 3rd solo concert ' La Rouge' at the Hwajung Tiger Dome at Korea University!

Various celebrities were seen attending the concerts on both days in order to show their support toward Red Velvet, but many K-Pop fans were especially inspired to see so many female K-Pop idols showcasing their sisterly bond. Some female K-Pop idols in attendance included Red Velvet's direct sunbae idol Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, as well as Sunmi, TWICE's Nayeon and Momo, GFriend's Yerin, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and Oh My Girl's Hyojung.

GFriend's Yerin, well-known as one of Red Velvet member Joy's best friends, also shared some adorable shots together from backstage after attending the concert:

Check out some fan-taken photos of female K-Pop stars showing support for Red Velvet, below!