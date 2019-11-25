Seo In Guk announces 10th anniversary concert, 'S#33/Take10'

Singer/actor Seo In Guk will be holding a special, year-end concert once again, to celebrate not only the end of 2019 together, but also his 10th anniversary since debut.

Seo In Guk's 10th anniversary solo concert 'S#33/Take10' will take place this December 28 at the Donghae Culture Art Center at Gwangwoon University. This will mark Seo In Guk's first concert in approximately a year, since his year-end concert last year in December.



Seo In Guk will be commemorating his 10th anniversary by looking back on all of his past discography until now, as well as special VCR footage he personally took part in producing. Meanwhile, Seo In Guk is currently awaiting the premiere of his newest film, 'Pipeline'.



