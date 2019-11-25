Police announce an autopsy will not be conducted on Goo Hara

The Seoul Gangnam Police have announced that they will not be conducting an autopsy on Goo Hara.



According to a source from the police department on November 25 KST, the decision was made because when they compiled testimonies from her family and the situation at the scene of the incident, there were no signs of criminal activity; therefore, they decided that an autopsy would not take place.



Meanwhile, Goo Hara's funeral will be held privately, with a memorial taking place for fans at a separate location.