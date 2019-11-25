17

0

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

Police announce an autopsy will not be conducted on Goo Hara

AKP STAFF

The Seoul Gangnam Police have announced that they will not be conducting an autopsy on Goo Hara.

According to a source from the police department on November 25 KST, the decision was made because when they compiled testimonies from her family and the situation at the scene of the incident, there were no signs of criminal activity; therefore, they decided that an autopsy would not take place.

Meanwhile, Goo Hara's funeral will be held privately, with a memorial taking place for fans at a separate location.

  1. Hara
3 9,992 Share 100% Upvoted

7

pocketrocket23 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

I am still in shock. I still can’t believe you are gone. Thank you for inspiring me to ride. Through On & Off, you inspired me to take riding lessons, and through my journey with horses, I met the one horse that I love with all my heart. He is a blessing, and I would never have experienced the joy had I not watched you learning to ride and being so kind with people and animals. So thank you, for enriching my life. Rest now, in peace, Hara.

Share

1

navi_x_loki11 pts 3 minutes ago 1
3 minutes ago

This year is horrible

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND