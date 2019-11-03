10

1

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Pledis Entertainment decides to stop Minhyun's send-off with fans after musical due to safety issues

AKP STAFF

Minhyun will no longer be greeting fans in a send-off after his musical 'Marie Antoinette' performances.

Pledis Entertainment said, "Hello. This is PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT. We would like to make an announcement with regards to NU’EST MINHYUN’s musical ‘Marie-Antoinette.’ Recently, there have been increasing number of complaints from the mall, the theater and more regarding safety issues due to fans gathered in the parking that artist vehicle leaves after the show. Due to the safety of the fans and the Artist, we have decided to no longer do send-off after the show from now on. We hope for your kind understanding and cooperation. Thank you."

A send-off is when idols, after their musical performances, come see the fans outside in an informal fanmeeting-type event.

  1. NU'EST
  2. Minhyun
2 3,130 Share 91% Upvoted

2

up10tionPLZ30 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

jesus christ, his beauty is UNREAL

i mean i been knew but i keep getting shocked by it

Share

1

Canucks4Life2,692 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

Safety for the fans and artist is above all the most important thing, so as sad as it is that they won't be able to greet there idol it's probably the best for all involved.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND