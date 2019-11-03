Pledis Entertainment decides to stop Minhyun's send-off with fans after musical due to safety issues

Minhyun will no longer be greeting fans in a send-off after his musical 'Marie Antoinette' performances.

Pledis Entertainment said, "Hello. This is PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT. We would like to make an announcement with regards to NU’EST MINHYUN’s musical ‘Marie-Antoinette.’ Recently, there have been increasing number of complaints from the mall, the theater and more regarding safety issues due to fans gathered in the parking that artist vehicle leaves after the show. Due to the safety of the fans and the Artist, we have decided to no longer do send-off after the show from now on. We hope for your kind understanding and cooperation. Thank you."

A send-off is when idols, after their musical performances, come see the fans outside in an informal fanmeeting-type event.