Netizens go crazy over Irene's gorgeous visuals after pictures and gifs from Red Velvet's concert surface

Netizens have been going crazy over Irene's visuals.

The gorgeous star has always been lauded for her beauty, but a recent internet forum post capturing gifs and pictures of Irene at Red Velvet's recent 'La Rouge' concert has driven netizens into a frenzy.

Netizens have been commenting on Irene's unreal beauty, stating:

"How is it even possible to be that pretty?"

"I wonder what life is like to look like that."

"I thought the title of this post was overreacting but now seeing this I must acknowledge that her beauty is unreal."

"Wow, this is absolutely insane."

What do you think?

