Netizens who spread malicious comments about Woollim Entertainment artists charged with fines

On November 26, Woollim Entertainment shared an official notice, updating fans as well as the press on the status of their ongoing lawsuits against malicious commenters and the spread of false rumors.

Woollim stated,





"Beginning on December 28 of last year, we have been carrying out legal action against various cases of malicious slander, sexual harassment, defamation of character, and more via online communities, after determining that we could not sit by and watch such actions continue without refutal.

After collecting evidence from both fans as well as from our monitoring, we managed to file lawsuits against malicious commenters and netizens who spread malicious rumors, and they have now been sentenced to fines for their charges.

We will not stop our efforts here, but continue to monitor online communities and collect data in order to protect our label artists, and once we discover clear accounts of offense, we will take additional legal action.

Finally, we stress that there will be no settlements against those who post and spread malicious content. Thank you."





Meanwhile, Woollim Entertainment is home to artists such as INFINITE, Lovelyz, Golden Child, Rocket Punch, and more.

