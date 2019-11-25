10

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

Netizens who spread malicious comments about Woollim Entertainment artists charged with fines

AKP STAFF

On November 26, Woollim Entertainment shared an official notice, updating fans as well as the press on the status of their ongoing lawsuits against malicious commenters and the spread of false rumors. 

Woollim stated, 


"Beginning on December 28 of last year, we have been carrying out legal action against various cases of malicious slander, sexual harassment, defamation of character, and more via online communities, after determining that we could not sit by and watch such actions continue without refutal. 
After collecting evidence from both fans as well as from our monitoring, we managed to file lawsuits against malicious commenters and netizens who spread malicious rumors, and they have now been sentenced to fines for their charges. 
We will not stop our efforts here, but continue to monitor online communities and collect data in order to protect our label artists, and once we discover clear accounts of offense, we will take additional legal action. 
Finally, we stress that there will be no settlements against those who post and spread malicious content. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Woollim Entertainment is home to artists such as INFINITE, Lovelyz, Golden Child, Rocket Punch, and more. 

  1. Golden Child
  2. INFINITE
  3. Lovelyz
  4. Rocket Punch
1 1,742 Share 83% Upvoted

-1

diadems-707 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

They say that repeatedly but more often than not they fail to follow through on their threats because they deem the cost of court fees, lawyers, and time spent prosecuting offenders as cost prohibitive, meaning they lose money by prosecuting hate commenters.


It's free to tell the performers to deal with it so that's the route they're going to take most of the time. Remember how long it took Woolim to defend Lovelyz Jisoo to defend from accusations of lesbian rape with a butt plug? Yes the claim turned out to be fake but Woolim didn't spend any time defending her until weeks later after they hung her out to dry before she even debuted.

Woolim is talking big now but wait 3 weeks and check back to see if they've done anything to protect their performers.

Share
Hara
Goo Hara: A Tribute in Snapshots
1 hour ago   5   29,104
Hara
Goo Hara: A Tribute in Snapshots
1 hour ago   5   29,104
Hara
Goo Hara: A Tribute in Snapshots
1 hour ago   5   29,104

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND