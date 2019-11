The girls of Red Velvet are treating themselves for the better, in a series of hopeful and positive CFs for online shopping mall 'G Market'!

In the individual CF series, the Red Velvet members go from hot K-Pop stars to normal individuals, debating whether or not to confess to a guy first, to book a vacation for oneself, to treat oneself to the latest fashion items, and more.

Check out the girls' CFs, above and below!