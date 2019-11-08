4

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Netizens react to former Crayon Pop member Ellin's admission in participating in a 1 Billion KRW ($863,000) romance scam

Former Crayon Pop member Ellin has been under heavy controversy after she admitted to being a part of a 1 billion KRW (~$863,000) romance scam.

Netizens are quick to react after she uploaded an apology video, especially stating that Ellin clearly was showing some attitude throughout the apology video. Comments include: 

"The funny thing is she apologizes but doesn't say anything about returning the money. And she denied everything at first but apologized after she was threatened with more reveals."

"So she admits that she's a snake and still earns 1 billion KRW?"

"Her apology broadcast is more like a make people angry broadcast. She keeps sighing and reading the script as if she's forced to do so. A truly scary person."

"Is she kidding? She steals 1 billion KRW and then releases a 3-minute apology? People like her need to be forgotten."

"She makes it so obvious she doesn't want to apologize throughout the entire video." 


What do you think about this situation? 

Ohboy696,562 pts 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

I still don't understand how accepting gifts counts as a romance scam, but ok.

MaeilKpop292 pts 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

She didn't "steal" anything, if this guy is rich and dumb enough to think that you get a GF by buying her love then screw him, maybe now he'll get a clue. If there's any proof that she led him on with false promises that would be different, but I haven't seen it yet.

