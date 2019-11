Kang Ho Dong transformed into JYP for the latest broadcast of 'Journey to the New West'.





The members were challenged to turn into stars from the past, and Kang Ho Dong picked J.Y. Park as his artist. The popular MC caused a lot of laughter with his take on JYP's infamous plastic pants. Song Min Ho reacted, stating: "Those muscles like to talk too much", causing laughter amongst the staff and the members.

What do you think of Kang Ho Dong's transformation into KYP?