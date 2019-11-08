Jay Park announces that he will be releasing a new EP with Hit-Boy

Jay Park has surprised his fans with an announcement that he'll be releasing a new EP titled 'This Wasn't Supposed to Happen' with rapper and producer Hit-Boy.

He made the announcement on Twitter and also shared a Billboard article revealing the news to the world. Fans are excited to see what Jay Park has in store. The Billboard article states, "Jay Park and Hit-Boy have teamed up for a new, six-song EP titled This Wasn't Supposed to Happen. The English-language record features contributions from both artists' trusted team of collaborators including PARTYNEXTDOOR, Lemonade co-producer HazeBanga, Surf Club contributor G. Ry, trusted K-hip-hop collaborator David Kim and more."



The six-track EP drops on November 15th so stay tuned for more updates!