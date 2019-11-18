Minji to leave girl group Busters

Member Minji has been announced to leave girl group Busters.

The group official Twitter account made an announcement regarding the following news.

【공지】 항상 버스터즈를 응원해 주셔서 감사합니다.

멤버 민지가 개인사정으로 인해 팀을 탈퇴하게 되었기 때문에, 이번 나고야 공연부터 불참하게 됩니다.

팬 여러분의 양해 부탁드리며, 갑작스런 발표로 놀라게 해드려서 죄송합니다.

앞으로도 많은 응원 부탁드립니다. — Busters_official (@Busters_idol) November 18, 2019

The announcement reveals as follows:

"Thank you for always supporting Busters. Minji has decided to leave the team due to personal reasons, and will no longer participate in performances. We ask for fans' understand. We are apologetic to leave this abrupt announcement. We ask for your continued support from now on."





