GOT7's Jackson sits down with 'The Late Late Show's James Corden to trade cultures for 'This Is How We Do It'!

Fans who were looking forward to GOT7's Jackson appear on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' can now rest easy! In order to keep his promise with fans, Jackson decided to pair up with James Corden for a fun segment titled 'This Is How We Do It', treating fans to a cultural exchange experience that turned out to be both hilarious and meaningful.

First up, Jackson and James decided to share with each other some basics of their native languages - Jackson sharing some simple phrases in Mandarin, and James introducing some quirky English slang.

Next, Jackson and James exchanged representative foods from China and Great Britain - hot pot and stargazy pie! Finally, Jackson and James headed outside for some fencing and soccer. Watch the full clip above!