Kim Sung Joo and Han Hye Jin will be hosting the '2019 MBC Drama Awards'.

MBC confirmed that the two were chosen as the MCs, fitting as both are very active on MBC variety shows. Kim Sung Joo is currently the MC for 'Masked Singer' and 'Broadcasting on Your Side', and Han Hye Jin is one of the permanent members of 'I Live Alone'.

The '2019 MBC Drama Awards' will air on December 30th.