MAMAMOO reveal '4th universe' group teaser image & track list for 'reality in BLACK'

MAMAMOO have revealed their latest teaser image for 'reality in BLACK'.



In their '4th universe' teasers, the MAMAMOO members once again take on completely different personas. As previously reported, MAMAMOO's second full album 'reality in BLACK' centers around the theme "What if MAMAMOO was not MAMAMOO?"



'reality in BLACK' is set for release on November 14 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for updates!



Update: MAMAMOO's 'reality in BLACK' track list