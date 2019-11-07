5

Music Video
Heize x Ha Sung Woon reveal her remake of 'Gathering My Tears' for 'Dahye's Remake' project

Heize and Ha Sung Woon have reveal her remake of "Gathering My Tears".

For the latest cover from Heize's ongoing 'Dahye's Remake' project, the R&B singer covered Seo Ji Won's 1996 hit "Gathering My Tears", and she's collaborated with HOTSHOT's Ha Sung Woon. The music video above revolves around a mini-blog as someone looks through past memories. 

Check out Heize x Ha Sung Woon's cover above!

