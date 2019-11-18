17

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

Korean restaurants starting to ban Youtubers with 'No Tuber Zones'

AKP STAFF
KUKMIN ILBO

A number of problematic incidents have led to some restaurants in Korea beginning to ban YouTubers and streamers from their restaurants. 

Restaurant owners are reporting many incidents of fights happening caused by restaurant customers being included in the YouTuber/streamer broadcast when they don't want to be on video. 

Additionally, restaurant owners are annoyed by the setup of multiple equipment by the YouTubers (lighting, camera, etc) and knocking over furniture and other goods in the restaurant. This has overall been interfering with the customers' abilities to eat, leading to some restaurants to ban streaming and videos in their restaurant for good and putting up signs saying this restaurant is a 'No Tuber Zone.'

What do you think of this situation? 

﻿﻿
KUKMIN ILBO
  1. Buzz
6 4,715 Share 94% Upvoted

5

HSK1,369 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

Totally understandable decision. A restaurant is not the right place for mukbangs and stuff. Do it in your own home 😑

Share

4

Ohboy696,694 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

Good. If they can't behave themselves then it's their own fault. I'd be extremely uncomfortable with someone bringing in a whole setup to film while I'm trying to eat.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND