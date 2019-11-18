Korean restaurants starting to ban Youtubers with 'No Tuber Zones'

KUKMIN ILBO

A number of problematic incidents have led to some restaurants in Korea beginning to ban YouTubers and streamers from their restaurants.

Restaurant owners are reporting many incidents of fights happening caused by restaurant customers being included in the YouTuber/streamer broadcast when they don't want to be on video.

Additionally, restaurant owners are annoyed by the setup of multiple equipment by the YouTubers (lighting, camera, etc) and knocking over furniture and other goods in the restaurant. This has overall been interfering with the customers' abilities to eat, leading to some restaurants to ban streaming and videos in their restaurant for good and putting up signs saying this restaurant is a 'No Tuber Zone.'

