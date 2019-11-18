Netizens call for better treatment of idols after former Brave Girls member Han Yejin reveals why she left the group

Former Brave Girls member Han Yejin made a shocking statement regarding why she left the group, leading to furious netizen reactions.

The former girl group reported that her manager would play mobile games or perch his feet up on the dashboard, making her feel unsafe while he was driving. She also continued, saying there were other similar instances. When her parents approached the agency, the agency reportedly told them to "mind their own business."

The reveal of the shocking information has caused a slew of angry netizen reactions, including:

"Truly gangster graduate Brave Brothers runs his company like that."

"It's definite that this isn't the only group that receives this kind of treatment. Parents alone, if you say anything they'll probably put you in the back and take away the center spot. Some companies straight up don't reveal one members' teasers for comebacks."

"The label is trash. Someone's life is at stake and they tell them to mind their own business?"

"What the hell kind of response is that? Mind your business about safety issues?"







