Kim Tae Hee confirmed for her first drama after 5 years

Actress Kim Tae Hee has confirmed her first drama production in 5 years - tvN's 'Hi Bye, Mama!'.

Set to air as a Sat-Sun drama series in early 2020, tvN's 'Hi Bye, Mama!' tells the story of a ghost mother Cha Yu Ri (Kim Tae Hee), who lingers in the human world after meeting death due to an unfortunate accident. This will also mark Kim Tae Hee's first acting role since giving birth to her two daughters.



She'll be working alongside actor Lee Gyu Hyung in the role of her husband Jo Kang Hwa, as well as the family's lovely daughter who can see her ghost mother, in 'Hi Bye, Mama!'. Do you find the storyline interesting so far?

