TOMORROW x TOGETHER announce their Japanese debut with 'Magic Hour'

Rookie boy group TOMORROW x TOGETHER will be making their Japanese debut next year, on January 15, 2020.

TXT's Japanese debut single album 'Magic Hour' will contain a total of 3 tracks including the Japanese versions of "Angel or Devil", "Run Away", and "Crown". The album will be released in 4 unique versions including first press limited edition A, first press limited edition B, first press limited edition C, and a regular edition.

Will you be ordering a copy of TXT's Japanese debut single album 'Magic Hour'?