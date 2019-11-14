TWICE to perform at Japanese year-end music show for 3rd year

TWICE will be performing at the famous Japanese New Year's Eve music show 'Red and White Song Battle' for the third year in a row!



On November 14, the music show's website revealed the official line-up for its 70th anniversary episode, and TWICE were included alongside Aiko, Ishikawa Sayuri, Arashi, Kanjani Eight, King & Prince, Ikimono-gakari, Perfume, Fukuyama Masaharu, Hey! Say! JUMP, and Hoshino Gen.



The girl group is the only K-pop group to appear on the show for the last 3 years in a row. Before TWICE, TVXQ, Girls' Generation, and KARA performed on the 2011 episode.



NHK's 'Kohaku Uta Gassen' ('Red and White Song Battle') airs on December 31.