TWICE to perform at Japanese year-end music show for 3rd year

AKP STAFF

TWICE will be performing at the famous Japanese New Year's Eve music show 'Red and White Song Battle' for the third year in a row!

On November 14, the music show's website revealed the official line-up for its 70th anniversary episode, and TWICE were included alongside AikoIshikawa SayuriArashiKanjani EightKing & PrinceIkimono-gakariPerfumeFukuyama MasaharuHey! Say! JUMP, and Hoshino Gen.

The girl group is the only K-pop group to appear on the show for the last 3 years in a row. Before TWICE, TVXQGirls' Generation, and KARA performed on the 2011 episode.

NHK's 'Kohaku Uta Gassen' ('Red and White Song Battle') airs on December 31.

Three consecutive years? Twice is really big in Japan right now. Congrats Twice.

