Kang Daniel reveals he wants to vacation with Seventeen's Woozi on 'Cultwo Show'

On November 28, solo artist Kang Daniel appeared as a guest on SBS Power FM's 'Cultwo Show', along with Hong Jin Young as a special DJ.



During the broadcast, Kang Daniel introduced listeners to a song from his comeback album titled "Adulthood". After hearing the song, one listener commented, "The lyrics are so nice. They make me want to go on a vacation." To this, Kang Daniel remarked, "They were lyrics I really wanted to write for myself. Just going off the grid and taking off."

When asked to name a fellow celebrity he wants to vacation with, Kang Daniel answered, "I'm the closest friends with Seventeen's Woozi, and he seems to like sports so I think it would be nice to go to Greenland together for skiing."

