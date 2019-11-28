13

Kang Daniel reveals he wants to vacation with Seventeen's Woozi on 'Cultwo Show'

On November 28, solo artist Kang Daniel appeared as a guest on SBS Power FM's 'Cultwo Show', along with Hong Jin Young as a special DJ. 

During the broadcast, Kang Daniel introduced listeners to a song from his comeback album titled "Adulthood". After hearing the song, one listener commented, "The lyrics are so nice. They make me want to go on a vacation." To this, Kang Daniel remarked, "They were lyrics I really wanted to write for myself. Just going off the grid and taking off." 

When asked to name a fellow celebrity he wants to vacation with, Kang Daniel answered, "I'm the closest friends with Seventeen's Woozi, and he seems to like sports so I think it would be nice to go to Greenland together for skiing." 

efem1,213 pts 59 minutes ago 0
59 minutes ago

These two have such a great friendship. Thank you Woozi for being there for Daniel. I hope you guys get to vacation together sometime ♥

Didi9639 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

Daniel so cute.. puppy 🐶

