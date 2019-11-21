Busters's label apologizes for causing misunderstanding with Minji's parents

On November 20, JTG Entertainment released a statement of apology for causing misunderstandings surrounding former leader Minji's deaparture from the label's girl group, Busters.

JTG Entertainment stated, "We apologize for causing concerns due to our statement which was released abruptly without thorough checkup. We would also like to apologize to the parents whose SNS posts caused a stir online recently. The reason that Minji decided to leave Busters was not due to any issues she had with the company, but because she wanted to pursue other activities. We have come to an agreement with Minji to maintain our relations with her in her future promotions."

Minji also said to fans via Busters's official fan cafe, "Thank you for all of the love I've received until now. It was so much fun, and I'm proud." Meanwhile, Minji will be attending a press conference soon for her film 'I Killed My Wife Today'.