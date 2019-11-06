Junsu to return to terrestrial Korean broadcasting for the first time in 10 years

JYJ's Junsu is slated to return to Korean terrestrial broadcasting for the first time in ten years.

The former TVXQ member is slated to appear on the pilot episode of MBC's reality show 'House of Sharing'. It is said that Junsu has been filming for the past 5 days.

Junsu also uploaded a short Instagram post with a simple message: "Thank you."





Jaejoong also congratulated his fellow JYJ member on Instagram, stating: "Our Junsu is finally on air! Congratulations."





Are you excited to see Junsu return to Korean television?