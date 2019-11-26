22

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jang Jae In leaves condolences post for Hara, says she used to practice so hard until her body would give out

AKP STAFF

Singer Jang Jae In has left a touching post remembering Hara

She made the post on November 25th, with a caption stating: 


"Will people know? 

That unni was famous from when I was in elementary and middle school. 

She attended the same dance academy as my friend and when asked about her, they would say that she was so small, pretty and skinny and would wear baggy clothes and sweat heavily as she practiced, to the point where you could only see her when you went to the practice room. 


Will people know? 

That small and young child

would practice until her body felt like breaking? 

The industry is currently in a state of mourning after the news of Hara's passing.

  1. Jang Jae In
2 2,891 Share 92% Upvoted

0

Nicole_Cervantes743 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

And then that small and young child grew up, met a man named Choi Jong Bum, and her life was cut too short. So very tragic. What a beautiful message from Jang Jae In.

Share

0

chihirohaku11-67 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

they're same age,when you translate "that unni..."you should change "my sister..."

if you correct the error authornim,people dont even understand.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Honey Butter Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Cup ramyun - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Yakult Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Soju Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Rice Drink Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Milkis Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
New Message

SEND