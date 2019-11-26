Jang Jae In leaves condolences post for Hara, says she used to practice so hard until her body would give out

Singer Jang Jae In has left a touching post remembering Hara.

She made the post on November 25th, with a caption stating:





"Will people know?

That unni was famous from when I was in elementary and middle school.

She attended the same dance academy as my friend and when asked about her, they would say that she was so small, pretty and skinny and would wear baggy clothes and sweat heavily as she practiced, to the point where you could only see her when you went to the practice room.





Will people know?

That small and young child

would practice until her body felt like breaking?

The industry is currently in a state of mourning after the news of Hara's passing.