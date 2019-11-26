Hara revealed to have helped in the investigation into Jung Joon Young's chat rooms

It has been revealed that Hara helped to uncover Jung Joon Young's chat rooms.

Reporter Kang Kyung Yoon reported this fact on the November 25 broadcast of 'Joo Young Jin's News Briefing' where she expressed her condolences.



She stated: "On the day after news of Sulli's death was spread, I contacted Hara begging her not to make a bad choice and to live strongly till the end. She promised to do so and I am disheartened by this situation."

She continued, stating: "Hara was involved in a situation with her previous boyfriend, and experienced another wave of damage as people talked about the video and how that is fatal to a female celebrity. The boyfriend received a suspended sentence during his first trial but the malicious comments didn't stop there."

Reporter Kang then went on to state how Hara helped in uncovering Jung Joon Young's infamous chat rooms, stating that Hara contacted her personally, stating that she "couldn't help but contact her after being a victim of a similar crime. I don't know how to help but I would like to help". She showed her desire to help as much as she could and provided a lot of help."



Hara was found dead at her residence on November 24, leaving the industry in a state of deep mourning.

