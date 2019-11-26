SuperM reveals their happiness on placing first on the Billboard charts, say they want to perform at the Super Bowl next

SuperM revealed their thoughts on placing first on 'Billboard 200' with their debut album.

The group appeared on the November 26 broadcast of 'One Night of Entertainment' where they expressed their thoughts and gratitude on their achievement.

The group released their first album titled 'SuperM' back on October 4th and managed to place 1st on the Billboard 200 Chart. Kai stated: "I feel really good. All of us screamed."

SuperM completed the first leg of their tour in North America and recently performed at Madison Square Garden in New York City and became the first solo K-pop group to perform at the legendary venue. When asked about their next goals, Baekhyun stated: "I'm not sure if this could happen but we want to perform at the Super Bowl."



The next tour date for SuperM is in San Diego on January 30, 2020. We hope all your dreams come true and wish the best to SuperM!