KBS' 'Entertainment Relay' to come to an end after 36 years

'Entertainment Relay' is coming to an end.

The KBS 2TV program, which has been airing for 36 years, has been suffering in ratings in the rise of the internet, and recently the broadcasting system has decided to end the show by the end of November or early December. They have 4 weeks of material currently, and the follow-up program is being considered.

KBS said, "There are a lot of 'Entertainment Relay' filmings left, and it coincides with the return of '1 Night 2 Days'. We are currently talking about a general editing."