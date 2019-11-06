'Idol Room' & 'My Little Television V2' to put a hold on IZ*ONE's guest appearance broadcasts

On November 7, JTBC's 'Idol Room' and MBC's 'My Little Television V2' responded to girl group IZ*ONE's upcoming guest appearance broadcasts. The girl group has already completed filming for both 'Idol Room' and 'My Little Television V2', with both broadcasts originally expected to air some time around their comeback.

However, JTBC reps told media outlets on this day, "It's true that IZ*ONE have already completed filming for 'Idol Room'; however, the broadcast date is unconfirmed. We plan to come to a decision after monitoring the investigation results."

Likewise, MBC representatives stated, "We are internally discussing the matter of IZ*ONE's filmed content on 'My Little Television V2'."

Earlier on this day, IZ*ONE cancelled their upcoming comeback showcase, originally scheduled for November 11, after it was revealed that Ahn Joon Young PD admitted to rigging viewers' votes during 'Produce 48' as well as 'Produce X 101'.

