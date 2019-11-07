21

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Off The Record confirms IZ*ONE will be postponing their comeback album release

AKP STAFF

Mnet and Off The Record Entertainment have come to a collective decision to postpone the release of project girl group IZ*ONE's 1st full album, 'BLOOM*IZ'. 

On November 7, Mnet and Off The Record released a statement as follows:


"Hello, this is Mnet. We would like to sincerely apologize for causing so much concern with our past programs. 

After analyzing the viewers' opinions acutely, we have decided to postpone the release of IZ*ONE's 1st full album, set originally for November 11. IZ*ONE's comeback show, 'Comeback: IZ*ONE, BLOOM*IZ', has also been postponed from broadcast via Mnet, M2, and more. 

Once again, we apologize to viewers as well as to the fans who waited so anxiously for the comeback. Finally, we ask that you refrain from creating any speculative posts regarding the ongoing situation, so that no more innocent victims are affected."
  1. IZ*ONE
19 5,177 Share 88% Upvoted

5

Hermand1,967 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

So sad and angry about this Produce series controversy but I think it isn't the members fault what happened. Please keep support the girls.

Share

4

Shimieshimie229 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

I feel so bad for the creative team that worked on this and the members. Shame on you Mnet for allowing criminals ruin one of the best things in kpop.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND