IZ*ONE members reportedly with families after comeback postponement

The IZ*ONE members are reportedly with their families after their comeback was postponed earlier this month.



IZ*ONE were set to make a comeback with their album 'BLOOM*IZ' last week, but with CJ ENM producer Ahn Joon Young's admission to rigging votes on Mnet's 'Produce x 101' and 'Produce 48', the future of the project girl group is uncertain. On November 19, TV Report revealed the members are currently taking personal time at home instead of their dorm.



Reports say that each member will be resting with their families at home, and their promotions this year are uncertain. IZ*ONE's reps previously said on their future activities, "Discussion is required."



Stay tuned for updates on IZ*ONE.