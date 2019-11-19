6

IZ*ONE members reportedly with families after comeback postponement

The IZ*ONE members are reportedly with their families after their comeback was postponed earlier this month.

IZ*ONE were set to make a comeback with their album 'BLOOM*IZ' last week, but with CJ ENM producer Ahn Joon Young's admission to rigging votes on Mnet's 'Produce x 101' and 'Produce 48', the future of the project girl group is uncertain. On November 19, TV Report revealed the members are currently taking personal time at home instead of their dorm.

Reports say that each member will be resting with their families at home, and their promotions this year are uncertain. IZ*ONE's reps previously said on their future activities, "Discussion is required."

Stay tuned for updates on IZ*ONE.

I'm glad they now have an opportunity to rest and spend time with family but I'm mad that they're caught in this mess and stuck in essentially a state of unknown. They were literally days away from dropping a comeback with a FULL album! Imagine all the time they spent recording, rehearsing, and preparing for this only to have it yanked away and shelved right before they were suppose to release it. Now there's a chance we may never see it and that worries me. I really hope this mess gets resolved as quickly as possible so both IZ*one and X1 can continue on with their life instead of living in a state of unknown.

