Ha Jung Woo reveals Suzy's nickname given to her by 'Baekdu Mountain' film co-stars

Ha Jung Woo revealed the nickname given to Suzy by her 'Baekdu Mountain' film co-stars.



At the press conference for 'Baekdu Mountain' ('Ashfall') on November 19, Ha Jung Woo shared that Suzy had earned a reputation for herself as a boss, saying, "We call her 'Chairman Bae.' Though she's young, she frequently buys us meals and drinks. The rest of us keep messing our timing to pay. We decided to call her chairman, so we're calling her that now."



The actor further shared that Jun Hye Jin's nickname was "super ant," which is usually a nickname for anyone interested in the stock market. As for Lee Byung Hun's nickname, Ha Jung Woo said, "I'll think about it before the next press conference. He's a very diverse character."



'Baekdu Mountain' premieres in December. What do you think of Suzy's nickname?